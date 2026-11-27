A gold bathtub, a library with 1,000 books and a dining table with a white tablecloth were part of the journey Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau took aboard the luxury Venice Simplon-Orient-Express train. The couple rented the private carriage L’Observatoire for the route from Paris to Venice, with the overnight stay listed at £80,000.

Perry shared footage from the journey showing the pair dining, drinking cocktails and playing cards. The singer also posted photos of the gold bathtub, positioned next to a window overlooking the passing scenery. According to the description by the Daily Mail, the train does not slow down while the bath is being used, so that the water does not splash out.

The private carriage has its own library

L’Observatoire was added to the train in 2025 and designed as a self-contained space for two passengers. In addition to a bedroom and dining room, it features a library with 1,000 books and skylights. The windows are fitted with windscreen wipers that can be used in the rain.

A butler is on board to serve the passengers throughout the journey. The carriage is positioned at the rear of the train, giving guests greater privacy and limiting encounters with other passengers. The menu includes caviar and champagne.

Upon arriving in Venice, Katy Perry stepped off the luxury train wearing a black dress with gold buttons and ballet flats. She and Trudeau got off the train holding hands. Their European journey also included Barcelona, Milan and Paris.

Their relationship became public in 2025

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau first sparked relationship rumours in July 2025. In December of the same year, the singer posted photos of the two of them travelling in Japan, making their relationship public. In June 2026, the pair made a joint appearance on the red carpet at the Tribeca Festival in New York.

During their stay in France, Perry and Trudeau were also photographed with President Emmanuel Macron. The image prompted humorous reactions from fans, as the French head of state was standing directly behind the couple.

The journey coincided with renewed interest in Perry’s past. Her former husband Russell Brand was sentenced in the United Kingdom on 9 November 2026 to 10 years and six months in prison for rape and three sexual assaults committed against four women between 2004 and 2009.

Russell Brand and Katy Perry began dating in 2009, married in 2010, and their marriage ended in late 2011.

In a 2013 interview with Vogue, the pop star described the relationship as “very controlling”, but she has not publicly commented on her former husband’s conviction.