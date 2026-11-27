Matthew Perry’s gravestone at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Hollywood Hills has been replaced, and the reference to the series “Friends” has been removed from it.

The new, larger slab now reads “REST IN PEACE NOW,” followed by the actor’s name and dates. The message “WE LOVE YOU WITH ALL OUR HEARTS” has been added at the bottom.

The previous slab contained Matthew Langford Perry’s full name, the dates August 19, 1969, and October 28, 2023, as well as the inscription “Much Loved – Friend”. This was seen as a subtle reference to his role as Chandler Bing in “Friends” – the series that aired between 1994 and 2004 and made Perry famous worldwide.

The actor died at the age of 54 on October 28, 2023, at his home in Los Angeles. According to the medical examiner’s report, the main cause of death was the acute effects of ketamine. His grave remained unmarked for more than two years before the first memorial was installed in January 2026.

The New Inscription Puts the Focus on His Personal Life

Matthew Perry was buried in a private open section of the mausoleum known as “The Sanctuary of Devoted Love.” The memorial complex is also home to the graves of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, as well as Bette Davis, Liberace, Ronnie James Dio, and Freddie Prinze. Michael Clarke Duncan, with whom Perry appeared in the film “The Whole Nine Yards,” is buried nearby.

The change comes amid new accounts of the actor’s life outside his television career. On ITV’s “This Morning,” his close friend Tim Harrington said that he met Matthew Perry in 2001 at a gathering of people struggling with addiction.

„You can be going through a very difficult time and still be there for other people. I think that is exactly what his legacy is,“ Harrington said.

According to Harrington, the comedian invited him to live in his home when Harrington was facing the prospect of becoming homeless again and living in his car. The two remained close, and Tim Harrington says that the actor changed the course of his life twice.

His Death Case Ended with Convictions

The investigation into Matthew Perry’s death led to charges against five people connected with the supply or provision of ketamine. The last person sentenced in the case was the actor’s personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, who received a 41-month prison sentence. Jasveen Sangha, described by prosecutors as a drug dealer and known as the "ketamine queen," was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

According to Reuters, these sentences brought the criminal prosecution of the five defendants in the case to an end.

For millions of viewers around the world, Matthew Perry remains above all Chandler Bing, but the memorial’s new message draws attention to the person behind the iconic television role.