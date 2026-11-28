A donkey received a temporary registration certificate as a nurse and midwife in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh after an application containing a photograph of the animal and fictitious details passed through the local council’s online system. The case is in Bhopal, and police are already investigating how the document was issued.

The document was generated on September 25, 2026, in the name of “DONKEY MPNRC”. It states that the holder completed a bachelor’s degree programme in nursing at Bhopal Nursing College and worked at Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre between July 16, 2021, and August 13, 2025. The certificate is marked as valid until September 24, 2031.

The application was submitted by Ravi Parmar, deputy president of the youth wing of the Indian National Congress in Madhya Pradesh. He claims that he wanted to check whether the portal actually verifies applicants and the documents they submit. A photograph of a donkey was used as the photo, while names such as “DONKEY FATHER” and “DONKEY MOTHER” were entered in the form. The caste field stated “ANIMAL”, and part of the address was fictitious.

According to data cited by The Times of India, the system accepted a payment of 2,050 Indian rupees and generated the digital document. Random examination scores and school examination numbers had been added to the application, along with blank sheets instead of certificates of completed education and a diploma. “I wanted to show the authorities the weaknesses in the system,” Parmar said.

Police are investigating the portal and the submitted documents

On November 27, Bhopal police recorded Parmar’s statement after he appeared at the police station in the TT Nagar area. He handed over documents and digital evidence related to the case. Police also served a notice on the Madhya Pradesh Nurses Registration Council.

“We will gather evidence and act in accordance with the law,” investigating officer Raghavendra Singh Sikarwar said, as quoted by the PTI news agency and The Times of India. Parmar had filed a police complaint as early as October 1 and is insisting that the role of council officials, the technical company maintaining the portal, and all those involved in the process be investigated.

The case does not mean that the animal received an unconditional permanent professional qualification. Council head Dr Binu Kushwaha points out that the registration is temporary and subject to subsequent verification. If false information or documents are found, it can be cancelled.

Online registration was temporarily suspended

The system was introduced to reduce paperwork and intermediaries in the registration of nursing graduates. According to The New Indian Express, following the incident the online service was temporarily removed from the portal, while the council said it would review applications already processed and add additional safeguards.

The provisional registration was supposed to be followed by verification of the qualifications and submitted documents. It is precisely the lack of such verification at the first stage that is at the centre of the police investigation.

Sources: timesofindia.indiatimes.com, newindianexpress.com