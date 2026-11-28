On November 28, the Bulgarian Orthodox Church commemorates Saint Stephen the New, Venerable Martyr, Saint Irenarchus the Martyr, the 15 Holy Hieromartyrs of Tiberiopolis, and Saint Christos the Martyr, a Bulgarian. The church calendar also lists the Venerable Martyrs Socrates and Comasius. “On November 28, we commemorate Saint Stephen the New, Venerable Martyr, Saint Irenarchus the Martyr, the 15 Holy Hieromartyrs of Tiberiopolis, and Saint Christos the Martyr, a Bulgarian,” the Bulgarian National Radio reports.

Stephen the New Defended the Veneration of Icons

Stephen the New lived between 715 and 767 in Constantinople and was known as a fervent defender of the veneration of icons. According to his ecclesiastical biography, he endured exile, imprisonment and severe tortures under Emperor Constantine V Copronymus, who supported iconoclasm. Stephen the New was killed in 767 after being dragged through the streets of the city and beaten.

Irenarchus Joined the Side of the Martyrs

Irenarchus was initially an executioner during the persecutions against Christians. His biography recounts that while torturing seven women during the reign of Emperor Diocletian, he embraced Christianity, impressed by their steadfastness. He was then subjected to trials, including being thrown into a swamp and a fiery furnace, and in 303 he was beheaded with a sword.

The Martyrs of Tiberiopolis and Christos the Bulgarian

The 15 Martyrs of Tiberiopolis, also known as the Martyrs of Strumica, suffered during the persecutions under Emperor Julian the Apostate. Among them were two bishops, five priests, two deacons and six monks. During the reign of Saint Prince Boris-Michael, their relics were discovered and transferred to Bregalnitsa, while their memory is still honored in Strumica today. A monastery stands at the site associated with their martyrdom.

Saint Christos the Martyr, commemorated on the same date, is described as a Bulgarian from Albania. At the age of 40, he left his homeland, settled in Constantinople and began working as a gardener. According to his biography, following a dispute over the sale of apples at the market, he was falsely accused of planning to change his faith. Christos denied the accusation and declared that he would not renounce Christianity. After being beaten and imprisoned, he was beheaded on November 28, 1748.

Sources: bnrnews.bg, blitz.bg