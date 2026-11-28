Twenty-six extremely rare turtles were found in the checked luggage of a passenger at Schiphol Airport near Amsterdam. The man was traveling from Mexico to Hong Kong via the Netherlands, and the animals had been hidden in a toy box and a closed sock in his suitcase. All the turtles had been wrapped in tape to prevent them from moving.

The incident occurred on November 21. After the live animals were discovered, customs officials notified the Netherlands Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority, at whose request the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee detained the man. He remains in custody while the investigation continues under the direction of the public prosecution service.

“All the animals survived the journey and are now receiving the necessary care at a specialized center,” the Netherlands Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority said. The tape was carefully removed after the turtles had been taken to the center.

Fewer than 300 specimens of the species remain

The confiscated animals belong to the species Kinosternon vogti, known as the Vallarta mud turtle. They grow to around 10 centimeters in length and are considered the smallest freshwater turtles in the world. The species was scientifically described in 2018 and is found only in a limited area in western Mexico.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature classifies the species as critically endangered. A scientific review published in 2025 states that fewer than 300 specimens likely remain in the wild. The Netherlands Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority estimates that the seizure of 26 turtles could represent the loss of nearly 10% of the wild population.

According to Dutch authorities, the animals were likely illegally captured in their natural habitat. The species has the highest level of protection under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species, while illegal trade and habitat destruction are among the main threats to its survival.

A series of cases along the route to Asia

The case in Amsterdam is part of a series of seizures of live turtles bound for Hong Kong. In July 2026, local customs authorities discovered a total of 42 live turtles in two separate air shipments. The animals had been hidden in socks, and their total estimated market value was put at $210,000.

Another eight turtles were confiscated in October, and they are believed to belong to protected species. The stated value of that shipment was around $54,000. In specialized publications, one turtle of the species Kinosternon vogti has been valued at $10,000 or more on the Asian black market.

In September 2025, Mexican authorities confiscated 2,339 illegally captured turtles, including more than 40 Kinosternon vogti. The animals were transferred to the Guadalajara Zoo for emergency care. The investigation in the Netherlands is ongoing, and the 26 turtles remain at the specialized center.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, news.mongabay.com