The Christmas spirit comes at the highest price in Düsseldorf when identical purchases are compared – a sausage in a bread roll and a glass of mulled wine. Together, they cost 10 euros, while the same combination costs around 8 euros in Sofia.

The prices are part of a comparison by NOVA of Christmas markets in Bulgaria, France and Germany. In the German city, the sausage costs 5 euros, while a glass of mulled wine also costs 5 euros. In Sofia, the wine costs 3 euros, while the average price of the sausage is 5 euros.

The biggest difference is in the price of the wine

In France, prices vary by city. In Colmar, a glass of wine costs between 3.50 and 4 euros, while in Strasbourg, the range is from 4.50 to 6 euros.

Based on the available data, Sofia is around 2 euros cheaper than Düsseldorf for the combination of a sausage and mulled wine. However, the comparison does not include additional costs such as a cup deposit, side dishes or other products, which may change the final bill.

At Christmas markets in Bulgaria, the National Revenue Agency carried out 20 inspections last week. Violations related to the absence of receipts were found in 16 of them, NOVA reports.

No receipts were provided at the venues in France and Germany inspected by the media outlet.