A chain around his waist, a bear on higher ground and less than a metre between the animal and the actor. This is how one of the most dangerous scenes with Stefan Danailov in “On Every Kilometer” was filmed – the series that turned him into Major Nikola Deyanov and made him a national favourite, writes 24 Chasa.

Danailov was chosen for the leading role without a screen test. The decision was made by director Lyubomir Sharlandzhiev, who already knew his abilities from their work on “With the Scent of Almonds”. The series was created in 1969 by Sharlandzhiev and Nedelcho Chernev and was produced in 26 episodes.

In the episode “The Gypsy Woman”, Danailov plays a bear keeper who plays the gadulka and controls the animal with a chain. During the third take, the actor pulls the chain harder, expecting the bear to roll over. Instead, it rises up against him with all its strength.

“If the bear had swung at me then, it would have torn my head off,” Danailov later recalled. Subsequently, he turned the incident into a joke, saying that the animal had stopped because it was female.

In the episode “The Predator”, the actor has to ride a 500cc motorcycle with a sidecar along an old, steep road near Iskar Reservoir. At the time, his left arm is seriously injured and bandaged, preventing him from holding the handlebars firmly.

The machine bounces over a bump and heads towards the precipice. At the last moment, Danailov manages to pull his leg out from between the motorcycle and the sidecar and jump off. The motorcycle overturns and flies down the slope, while the crew behind the camera sees only the fall.

The third dangerous moment also takes place in “The Predator”. In the scene, Danailov and Bogomil Simeonov, who plays the Predator, go too far in the fight. First, Danailov hits him hard in the solar plexus. Then Simeonov injures him in the back of the head with the wooden clubs that his character is supposed to use during an arrest.

The filming takes place around 1 May, and that evening Danailov appears at the celebration with several stitches and a bandaged head. Despite the accidents, the series continues to be broadcast, while the image of Deyanov remains most closely associated with the actor’s name.

The success of “On Every Kilometer” marks the beginning of his long career as a screen star. Later, he also demonstrates his comedic talent in “Heat”, “Something from Nothing” and “Ladies’ Invitation”. Regarding his work with the actresses in the latter film, director Ivan Andonov says: “Lambo works so conscientiously and well, and in such a collegial manner, that all those stars felt terribly courted.”

Danailov continues to act in film and television until the final years of his life, but for several generations of viewers he remains above all Bate Sergo – Major Deyanov, who on screen goes through dangers, pursuits and fights, while behind the scenes the actor himself repeatedly finds himself on the boundary between acting and real risk.