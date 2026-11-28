Mihaela Marinova will give her first solo concert at Hall 1 of the National Palace of Culture this evening. The event starts at 8:00 p.m. and is part of the autumn edition of the “Arts Salon” festival.

The organizers are the National Palace of Culture and Virginia Records. The concert will bring a band, backing vocalists, dancers and special guests together on one stage. According to NOVA, preparations began as early as May, and the musicians include Angel Dyulgerov, Plamen Denchev, Rado Kazasov and Evden Dimitrov.

“I step onto the stage of Hall 1 at the National Palace of Culture with gratitude for the journey and faith in the music that brings us together. I am ready to take the stage with everything I have gathered along the way so far – inspiration, strength and love,” says Mihaela Marinova.

A year of new roles for the singer

2026 is filled with important professional milestones for Mihaela. She takes on the role of Sally Bowles in the Musical Theatre’s production of “Cabaret”, and also appears as a vocal coach for the first time on the show “Like Two Drops of Water”.

The singer has three studio albums. Her musical journey began publicly when, at the age of 15, she took part in the auditions for X Factor. Later, she signed a contract with Virginia Records and built a career with dozens of songs and collaborative projects with Bulgarian and foreign songwriters and performers.

The concert at the National Palace of Culture comes as the singer is also preparing a new short album. For her, the evening marks her first meeting with the audience as the headline performer in the palace’s largest hall and an important milestone after more than a decade on stage.