Krisiya clarified the nature of her relationship with racing driver Nikola Tsolov. In response to a question from one of her followers on social media, the singer said: “We are friends; from my side, we will remain that way.”

She did not reveal any further details about their personal relationship. The response confirms that the romantic relationship between Krisiya and Tsolov has ended, but the singer says that, from her side, the two remain on friendly terms.

Back in September, Krisiya confirmed that the two were no longer a couple. At the time, she said the decision had been made jointly and that differences in their priorities were among the reasons they chose to go their separate ways.

The comment about Nikola Tsolov came against the backdrop of several emotional posts by the singer. In one of them, she said that she refused to remain silent about the experiences of women who have become victims of violence.

“I know that men can live in fear, too. I will never deny their pain, but I refuse to remain silent about the things far too many women go through, and they are related to violence,” Krisiya wrote.

She emphasized fear, control and the lack of consent in relationships. “Touching a woman without her consent is not a sign of masculinity. Making someone fear you is not strength,” another part of her message read.

Krisiya also attended the “Not One More” march in front of the Courthouse in Sofia, organized to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

She urged victims not to accept the fear, shame and belief that they deserve the pain. Addressing men who perpetrate violence, the singer said that personal traumas cannot justify causing suffering to another person.

Against this backdrop, Krisiya also posted a more cheerful message for Thanksgiving. She thanked the people she had worked with over the years, describing them as “colorful candies,” and wrote that love does not fade.