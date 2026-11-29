Four concerts by Medi at „Arena 8888 Sofia“ are at the center of a dispute over whether the tickets were bought by members of the public or whether some of them were purchased by the performer himself and his team, Weekend reports.

According to the publication, this concerns a significant portion of the tickets for all four events. A possible motive cited is a marketing scheme in which limited availability creates the impression of even greater interest and directs buyers to resale listings at higher prices.

Medi’s first concert is scheduled for March 12, 2027. Posts about the sales state that 12,000 tickets sold out in less than five hours. There is a discrepancy in the exact timing: MAD Bulgaria cites 4 hours and 54 minutes, while Epicenter reports 4 hours and 50 minutes. Both sources agree that the date is sold out.

A second date – March 13 – was then added. Tickets for it disappeared in 8 minutes and 15 seconds. Two more concerts were announced later – on March 14 and 15, bringing the performer’s total to four consecutive nights at the venue. The ticketing platform marks the March 15 event as sold out.