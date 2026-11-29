“Many people didn’t believe I had what it took to become a star,” Jordan admitted to Marian Stankov – Mon Dyo on “The Temple of Stories.” Two decades after beginning his career, the pop-folk singer is now preparing for a concert at Bulgaria’s largest venue, which sold out in less than 24 hours.

Behind this success, however, are years of financial hardship and uncertainty. “Everything I earned was taken away from me. I was left without any money,” Jordan recalls. He says he sold his car to finance his next song, and traveled to performances in his father’s rusty old van.

“I hid. I left our country because I had no other choice,” the singer says of the period when he tried to continue his music career despite the lack of funds and support.

From a difficult beginning to the big stage

Jordan began his professional career around 20 years ago. In the interview, he talks about the rules and dependencies in the pop-folk industry, as well as the feeling that for a long time he did not receive the recognition he had expected.

The singer has his own explanation for his delayed success. He believes that God kept him from great fame until he was mature enough to handle it. The conversation about this idea also turns to his personal mistakes, infidelity and his desire to become a father.

Jordan’s upcoming concert at “Arena 8888 Sofia” is scheduled for October 15, 2027. The event was announced as an important milestone in his career, and tickets sold out in less than a day. The audience is expected to number around 20,000 people.

During the interview, the singer’s manager burst into tears. He is among those who have witnessed Jordan’s journey from difficult gigs and financial problems to the big stage.