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Kirill Budanov arrived in Poland with a clearly outlined task – to help control a new dispute between Kiev and Warsaw. He stayed in Bulgaria for about 20 hours, but publicly confirmed data on his goals and conversations are significantly more limited. It is this difference that determined the reactions in both countries.

Warsaw: a specific dispute and an official channel

On June 5, 2026, Budanov met with the State Secretary at the Polish Foreign Ministry Marcin Bosacki. The meeting was at the request of the Ukrainian side. The main reason was Volodymyr Zelensky's decision to name a Ukrainian military unit “Heroes of the UPA“ – a move that has sparked a sharp reaction in Poland because of the historical role of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army.

The Polish Foreign Ministry said the decision had caused “pain and indignation“ in Polish society. Warsaw insisted that relations with Ukraine be built on historical truth, respect for victims and dialogue. In parallel with the historical dispute, the military situation, possible diplomatic scenarios and conditions for future peace talks were discussed. The two sides confirmed the strategic nature of their cooperation.

This makes the Polish visit a classic example of crisis diplomacy: there is a specific occasion, a known interlocutor, an officially confirmed topic and a direct political risk. Budanov did not go to Warsaw to present a general message, but to reduce tension on an issue that simultaneously affects history, domestic politics and support for Ukraine.

Sofia: limited publicity and political issues

Budanov's visit to Bulgaria became known after a photo of his meeting with Tsvetan Tsvetanov was published. “24 Chasa“ reported that the Ukrainian representative arrived in the late afternoon of October 7 and left for the United States on October 8. No official program has been published, nor has it been confirmed which Bulgarian institutions participated in the talks.

Budanov himself stated that he was traveling to the United States with the Ukrainian negotiating team for important meetings and that Kiev is continuing diplomatic efforts for “a sustainable and just peace“. This message outlines his next task, but does not prove what his specific mandate in Sofia was.

The Bulgarian reaction was directed not so much at the content of the talks as at the lack of information. Kostadin Kostadinov asked the Council of Ministers to announce the reason for the visit and the topics of the discussions. “We found out about this visit yesterday, but we had to check the information“, said the leader of “Vazrazhdane“. Delyan Peevski also said that he did not have data and that the prime minister owed an explanation.

Assessment: different context, different result

Budanov's activities in Poland have a more clearly measurable political meaning. He was used as a representative of the Ukrainian presidency at a time when the dispute over the UPA threatened to affect strategic relations with one of Kiev's most important allies. Warsaw's reaction remained firm, but the channel for talks was preserved.

In Bulgaria, the assessment is more complicated. The visit was probably part of a broader diplomatic itinerary before the meetings in the US, but the available public data do not allow for a specific result. The political effect was the opposite of what Kiev sought: instead of a clear message of peace and negotiations, the question of why the visit remained out of official publicity came to the fore in Sofia.

Thus, the comparison shows Budanov's strengths and weaknesses as a political mediator. In Poland, he acted in a specific crisis and through an official diplomatic channel. In Bulgaria, his presence remained shrouded in undisclosed talks, which limited the possibility of assessing the results and made transparency the main topic of reactions.

Sources: darik.bg, 24chasa.bg, amp.dw.com