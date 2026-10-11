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The entire army of analysts is commenting on the deal between the US and Russia to export Russian diesel. It was a little, it was bad, it wouldn't help Trump in the elections and all sorts of other strange things I read. And no one is saying the obvious...

The US is the largest exporter of diesel in the world. Their refineries are churning out and printing batches at a time, exporting to the whole world. At this time, Europe is the largest importer of diesel. If there is a shortage on the global market, it will hurt us the most here - it has been happening for several months now. In addition, the fees for product tankers are at record levels. At this point, no one can afford to ship diesel all over the world, so it's not a good idea for Europe to buy from refineries in Singapore and South Korea (which also process Russian oil, but that's another topic).

Who do you think will fill up this diesel in the end, huh?

Joker: It won't be in Bulgaria, because we have a refinery that covers our market and even exports. However, France, Germany and Great Britain don't have enough refineries. Besides, they're conveniently close to Leningrad...