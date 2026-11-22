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Vladimir Putin’s statement that attacks against vessels and airborne objects will not be halted effectively acknowledges that Russia is behind the strikes against ships in the western Black Sea. This was stated to bTV by former Defense Minister Angel Naydenov.

His comment was related to the security of shipping and the consequences of the attacks for Ukraine. Naydenov described the strikes as deliberate and said that their main aim was to block routes to and from Ukrainian ports.

The meeting between the United States, Russia and China

“These are deliberate strikes, whose main aim is to block access routes and routes to and from Ukrainian ports, effectively blocking Ukraine’s trade. This is also an additional lever for exerting economic pressure on the country,” Naydenov said.

The former defense minister also commented on the meeting between the leaders of the United States, Russia and China. In his words, the conversation lasted about an hour and a half and cannot be compared with the Yalta Conference because of the scale and complexity of the international problems.

Naydenov described the forum as the first meeting in such a format. According to him, it does not yet change the international order either through the discussions or the final document, but it legitimizes the dialogue between the three major powers.

“This is the first meeting in history in such a format. In my view, it is rather an important meeting that will not yet change the international order either through the discussions or the final document, but which in practice legitimizes the dialogue between the leaders of the three major powers,” he pointed out.

Naydenov believes that the results did not live up to the heightened media and public expectations. He highlighted the differences in the three countries’ strategic interests. The United States has priorities in the Western Hemisphere and the Indo-Pacific region, Russia is seeking to restore its influence in Europe, while China is pursuing global economic and political goals.

According to Naydenov, each of the three countries benefited from the conversation. China strengthened its role as a global power and potential mediator, the American president used foreign policy against the backdrop of domestic political difficulties, while Russia was given the opportunity to take part in a discussion at the same table as the United States and China after a period of international isolation.

Bulgaria lacks sufficient early-warning capabilities

Naydenov said that Bulgaria can counter threats in the Black Sea, but this depends on the military assets available and how they are used. In his words, the country needs a constant presence in the airspace, surveillance, intelligence, situational awareness and early warning.

He confirmed that Bulgaria does not have radars with a sufficiently high resolution to detect small aircraft at a distance of 50 to 70 nautical miles. Drones fly at low altitudes and have a low radar cross-section, making them difficult to detect. A similar problem exists with small surface boats with a weak radar signature.

According to the former defense minister, developing better surveillance and early-warning capabilities is a necessary condition for an adequate response to new threats to shipping in the Black Sea.