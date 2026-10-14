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Zelensky tried to interfere in the elections even in the USA to secure the obedient and senile Biden. They did this in Hungary as well. Everywhere Ukrainian services are actively conducting attacks to secure convenient rulers.

This is what Bogomil Bonev wrote on "Facebook".

Then why didn't Rumen Radev assess this circumstance more coolly today? He probably thought that this would appease the stupid PPDB voters. The result is exactly the opposite. The stupid voters will vote for a traitor convenient to Zelensky anyway. But Iliana Yotova's voters will be quite shocked by Russia's assurance.

Radev today embittered his own voters. And he made a wrong political move.

And he made another mistake. In a comment, a friend of mine here, who is a pilot, discussed the technical logic. Controlling drones for a precise strike from Russian territory in the waters off Bulgaria is extremely difficult. They have no interest in helping Ukraine in provoking sympathy. And Ukraine has all the technical capabilities for such strikes. It is not a problem for them to sacrifice one or two rusty ships so that they have Gyurov to sign a blank check. Rumene, you know the technical logic well. And today you made a terrible mistake.

What do you want, to fail Yotova?