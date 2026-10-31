Mohamed Khalaf: Erdogan sacrifices his advisor for Azerbaijan

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Erdogan sacrifices his advisor for Azerbaijan... and oil continues to be delivered to Tel Aviv from Turkish ports!

Ankara failed to save the summit of the Organization of Turkic States from a “silent split“ after Recep Tayyip Erdogan rushed to remove his senior advisor Oktay Saral as a “political victim“ to appease Azerbaijan after his criticism of the hijab ban, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev responded with a protocol slap and boycotted the summit being held in Ankara.

This crisis situation once again opens the door to highlighting what observers describe as “blatant geopolitical hypocrisy“. Despite the harsh official Turkish rhetoric and the declared trade boycott against Israel, Azerbaijani oil - which is the main lifeblood for the Israeli army and its equipment - flows unhindered through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline, passing through Turkish territory, to be transported directly from the Turkish port of Ceyhan to Israeli ports.

Recent events prove that the language of numbers and deep military and family interests - such as the investments of the company SOCAR and the contracts for unmanned aerial vehicles "Berkdar" in Baku - have completely prevailed over the slogans and ideological principles of the Justice and Development Party, with the system of interests remaining the real engine behind the scenes.