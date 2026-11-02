Liyana Pandelieva: Two murderers at the same time – without time – are released!

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Two murderers at the same time – without time – are released. One – Kristian Nikolov – drugged and drunk killed Milen Tsvetkov, and the other – Nikola Burgazliev, son of Nessebar police officers – drugged and amused killed a mother of two children in the middle of the sidewalk and permanently maimed her little boy.

Kristian Nikolov, the murderer of Milen Tsvetkov, spent about TWO YEARS “under house arrest“ – that is, on vacation and in the full comfort of everything that every free person enjoys in everyday life, and was sentenced to nine years in prison. The other one - Nikola Burgazliev - is going home to mom and dad, under house arrest with a "tracking bracelet" while the investigation is ongoing. Otherwise, the law provides for up to 20 years in prison, but he is a young boy, he is living his life, and his parents will already be very careful about what drugs he takes.

In addition, both young men regularly greet the neighbors. And our judges have soft, compassionate souls.

Do you remember whose song "THERE IS NO SUCH COUNTRY" is? Here is a stanza from it:

"It's so disgusting that I don't feel like commenting.

Don't talk to me about law and constitution.

In this country, everything is prostitution."

Most people are at odds with the content of the laws, but we make a difference between justice and shocking insolence.

Kristian Nikolov's sentence is 9 years. From them is deducted the time in pretrial detention, the two years of meetings with friends, filing and sleeping at home (the law is strict - two days at home was 1 day in prison), but in prison he "worked", and there two days of work were equal to three days in prison (what if it wasn't five!) and since by numerical balancing he had served half of his sentence, it was time for him to go home, completely "reformed".

Is there something somewhere in justice that concerns the souls of the victims' relatives, who forever continue to live with the pain? People are forever left without a loved one, and the murderer leaves alive, healthy, having experienced a short time of domestic inconvenience.

I remember how the parents of 14-year-old Filip Arsov, killed by a drunk and aggressive driver, said that they saw their son's murderer walking freely through the center of Sofia, just like he was wearing a “tracking bracelet“.

He was also the prosecutor's son wearing one, right?

Lawyers say that “the street“ cannot decide court cases. And when the cases are decided by the court?

It is shameful, humiliating and cynical.