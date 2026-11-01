Serbia after Vucic: Winners are getting impatient

FAKTI.BG publishes opinions with a wide range of perspectives to encourage constructive debates.

Alexandar Vucic is used to the big show. For years, his loyal media followed every step of the once all-powerful president of Serbia. His TikTok appearances were shown on the evening news. After his loss in the parliamentary elections on October 25, however, many things changed.

At a press conference, Vucic accused the winners of the "Student List" of "revolutionary terror", but in front of fewer microphones than before. "If they continue to terrorize dissenters - with beatings, vandalism and everything else, and the state authorities do nothing, we will be forced to organize ourselves," he threatened.

For him, the immediate resignation of the director of the public radio and television RTS is also "terror." Leading editors were also replaced.

On Monday (October 26), a small group stormed the "Informer" television station, against which thousands of complaints have been filed in recent years for demonizing Vucic's critics. Journalist unions are demanding the television station's license be revoked.

Other tabloid media loyal to Vucic have already changed their tune and, unlike "Informer," have stopped calling the "Student List" "terrorists" and "mercenaries".

The accusations against Vučić are not new

After the election victory of the "Student List", which received 53 percent of the vote, events have literally rained down.

In a number of places, citizens peacefully removed portraits of Vučić from city halls. A special commission is investigating the Supreme Prosecutor's Office in Belgrade, which critics say served Vučić and persecuted his opponents.

The accusations against him are old: he and his system controlled the media; only loyal companies received public contracts; Vučić, his party, and the Serbian state had ties to organized crime.

Now, however, the impatience of citizens who are still celebrating the election victory is growing. The new parliament has yet to convene, and many of the levers of power are still in the hands of Vucic's party. "A society that has been oppressed for so long by a party that behaved like a feudal lord is now understandably expecting justice," Dejan Bursac of the Institute of Philosophy and Social Theory in Belgrade told DW. "In this power vacuum, citizens are becoming impatient."

Vucic and leading figures in his party have promised a strong opposition and a quick return if "those over there" ruin the country. Most critics, however, are calling for investigations and charges against Vucic. "The people from his Serbian Progressive Party are behaving as if they lost the municipal elections somewhere in democratic Scandinavia - and not as if they are part of an extremely corrupt and criminal regime," Bursac commented.

How much damage can the old government do to the new one?

In Serbia, changing political positions is commonplace - you go where the power is. And Vucic admits that many of his former supporters have turned their backs on him. "We will see how they resign or go into hiding, or maybe even offer themselves as informants for the future government," predicts Zlatko Minic of "Transparency Serbia", an organization that monitors the government. The most important question, however, is this: how much damage could the old government do to the new one? "Many of the previous rulers still have time to place orders and assume financial obligations on behalf of the departments they led, without running the risk of prosecution", warns Minič.

"Student List", however, has long maintained contacts with opponents of Vučić's style of governance in the police and administration. And the winners of the elections can prevent certain machinations. On Wednesday, "Student List" again demanded the resignations of the top police and justice officials. Information is also expected if the outgoing government decides to destroy documents.

No change in foreign policy course

"Student List" unites left and right, pro-European and pro-Russian forces. Its focus is on domestic political changes. It wants progress in joining the EU through real reforms. Sanctions against Russia and the recognition of Kosovo are rejected - in line with the almost unanimous opinion of the population in Serbia.

"Our plan is to stabilize the country and develop it, not to destabilize it through any abrupt changes in foreign policy," psychology professor Oliver Tosković, a future MP, told DW.

"In terms of energy, we are very dependent on Russia, which is a mistake of the previous government", Tosković points out. "But precisely because of this, the introduction of sanctions would destabilize the country. And that would not be good for us or for the EU."

With regard to Kosovo, Croatia or Bosnia and Herzegovina, leading representatives of the "Student List" promise to ease tensions and improve relations. For example, the leading candidate of the "Student List" Ilija Srdanović, when asked about relations with Kosovo, said that a dialogue is underway with the government in Pristina. He also had a telephone conversation with the Croatian Prime Minister.

However, the elections are not completely over - today, on November 1, re-voting is being held in about 50 polling stations due to irregularities. After that, the parliament will convene, and the rapid formation of a government will not be a surprise.

Source: www.dw.com