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Volen Siderov called for an investigation into and changes to Bulgaria’s media environment, accusing Nova, bTV and BNT of being „megaphones for foreign interests“.

„What is the solution? Legislative action, of course!“, Siderov wrote. He proposed intervention by the Commission for Protection of Competition, the Economic Police, the National Revenue Agency and the Council for Electronic Media.

According to him, the concentration of television channels, radio stations, online media, telecommunications operators and distribution services within a single corporate group creates a conflict of interest and an unlawful monopoly. He pointed to Nova Broadcasting Group, Vivacom, Bulsatcom, NetInfo and print publications associated with the United Group.

United Group acquired Nova Broadcasting Group in January 2021, after the Commission for Protection of Competition approved the deal. The group includes television channels, radio stations and online media. In February 2024, the CPC also approved the acquisition of Bulsatcom by a company linked to Vivacom.

The deal was later appealed. In February 2025, the Supreme Administrative Court upheld its legality and ruled that the creation or strengthening of a dominant position on the market had not been proven. This ruling does not confirm Siderov’s claim of an „unlawful monopoly“.

The Radio and Television Act requires public service providers to reflect the various ideas and beliefs in society through pluralism of viewpoints.

In conclusion, Siderov states that „without a purge in the media, Radev will fail“ and calls for personnel and structural changes in the central media outlets. His statements are a political assessment and a proposal for action, not a decision by a regulatory or judicial authority.