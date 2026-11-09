Kevork Kevorkian: Three Remarks and What Lies Behind Them

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A few days ago I watched Veselin Metodiev on television - he is one of Kostov's people, one of the most intelligent among them, and was also deputy prime minister to the Saint of Dragalevtsi; he is now a professor at New Bulgarian University. He speaks measuredly and does not get carried away trying to reframe what he experienced at a later date - or so it seemed, until he came out with the following piece of wisdom: "When Macron and Mr. Gyurov were shown on camera next to each other, we saw two European politicians... When Macron and Rumen Radev are shown next to each other, we do not see two European politicians..."

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Twenty, thirty or more years from now, those even more addled wretches of that time will certainly not give a thought to why the professor is making fools of them. I have seen more than enough Europeans, as well as quite a few of Europe's genuine spiritual leaders; I have spoken with them and I know that the Ursulas have no place alongside Dario Fo, for example.

It is no different with Macron, nor with most of today's European leaders. So why does Metodiev pretend to be an idiot and glorify the Macrons so much - and, along with them, our own sprat??

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Will we live to see the day when Metodiev has his picture taken with Kostov and innocently asks us how many Roma politicians we can see in the photograph...

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The Americans, whose backsides our local backsides are ready to guard for as long as the world shall last, did not suspect from Radev's photograph at all that he was not a European - not even when they described him as a strategic asset ready to take on a leadership role. To this day, they have not withdrawn that assessment.

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During the campaign, Yotova was asked what qualities her opponent Gyurov possessed.

Yotova's answer was simply incredible: "I don't know him well and I have no opinion!"

This is how History is killed!

Yotova is the person who, as president, appointed the aforementioned Gyurov as caretaker prime minister and tolerated all his outrages: his meeting with Zelensky - without informing Yotova about it; the signing of an agreement under which we are providing Ukraine with 17 million euros, and so on.

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To allow a man like Gyurov - a textbook nobody - to humiliate you so painfully and hope that one obviously absurd answer of yours will make up for it?

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A certain lady, who is also a writer, did something unheard-of. In Pencho Kovachev's column "Confessions" she was asked "Which historical figure do you like most - Bulgarian and foreign?" - and the lady slapped us with the following answer: "Vasil Levski and Volodymyr Zelensky!"

Anyone whose Bulgarian heart has not yet surrendered will be deeply humiliated by this answer. No unnecessary explanations are needed.

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Good grief, woman, couldn't you have refrained from making that offensive comparison - if only because the Apostle was never a clown who impressed audiences with his signature act - playing the piano with his penis or writhing like a harem girl while performing an Oriental dance?!

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Yotova displayed enviable consistency when sharing her assessments of Radev.

First she said: "Without you, we would not have managed. Thank you for not wavering in your support for me at any moment!"

And later she added: "With 30 years of experience in politics, no one was found who could tell me what to do!"

This is the first of the three remarks I have in mind.

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The second remark is by Professor Daniel Valchev. On the eve of the presidential election, he did something that was somewhat frivolously described as a "tour of offering himself for head of state". It sounds troubling, but I do not see why such an idea should disturb us if, of course, we have correctly understood what Valchev did. He simply wanted to make sure that he could count on someone's support. Predictably, it turned out that he would receive nothing. This did not trouble him at all, and he concluded his experiment with the remark: "If Yotova becomes president, Radev will have some problems with them".

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And the third remark was uttered when Radev - "the sudden hero" - deprived Tsetska Ts., who never recovered, of all hopes for the presidency, and did so so convincingly that it seemed as if the post had originally been intended for him alone.

Then, amid the general euphoria, Yotova said something so incredible that many preferred to pretend they had not heard her and have spent ten years trying to forget it, forcing themselves to convince themselves that it does not exist at all.

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But it does exist.

History as it has been spoken preserves it, because it knows that this is the key.

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Here is the remark: „And the slightest move on your part against this party/BSP will not be forgiven!“

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At the time, many thought that the BSP was crazy - crazy enough to be committed. Radev was pulling them out of oblivion, and they were wagging a finger at him. Yotova's finger.

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This remark can be understood in no other way than as a brazen ultimatum, and anyone, even if he is a pilot-general, would prefer to bring the ridiculous little performance to an end as soon as possible.

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And did it end?

What did things look like to you on Sunday, after the end of the runoff?

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A metaphor that happened to bloom: "Marauders loot corpses on battlefields".

Well, the BSP has already been looted, hasn't it?

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Some of the battlefields have only fallen silent temporarily - that much is certain of the battlefield between 1 Dondukov Boulevard and 2 Dondukov Boulevard.

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Will we soon live to see the end of the staged spectacles?

The parties already appear superfluous: the leaders alone will be tearing each other's throats out...

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Since 2020, Bulgaria has had no idea what it is. Something is happening to it - but somewhere, and it remains a secret to us.

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We were somewhat aware of this mystery while Kircho's gang was rummaging around in power, where someone had skilfully installed them - and this was the most ingenious boarding operation in Bulgarian history.

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Radev did, after all, manage to rid himself of the lie that he was their guardian.

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How many years will Yotova need to free herself from the questions raised by her own mystery?

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Because, one way or another, one day all three remarks will become uninteresting.

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Now it is your turn.

You can play around with the three remarks, arranging and rearranging them, so that you may penetrate what they tell us and, above all, what they conceal...