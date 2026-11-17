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That no one from the European Union of values, of lovers of humanoids in all their mental diversity, and of aesthetes is raising their voice against the attempts to destroy one of the most beautiful and complex engineering structures built on the continent in recent decades is saddening... So, my friends, we are in deep trouble... There is a breach in our perceptions and objectives. And reason is on the other bank.

What would the continent be like without illegal immigrants, inhumane education, "green" industry, the COVID affair, and the campaign against Russia? What if the billions stolen and squandered had been used for sensible purposes? If cheap energy were still flowing through the pipelines and power lines?... We could have accomplished many things; we would not be left in the dust by the Chinese and the Americans. But in our mafia-run reality, the territory has turned into the Fourth lousy Reich—a breeding ground for loudmouthed fools and lunatics who belong in an asylum.

We who accept the words of the little cowards that the war is in Europe’s interest as truth are doomed. Our bearings are wrong, and the bridges have been destroyed. What are we gloating about?