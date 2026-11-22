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The first meeting between the leaders of the United States, China and Russia has put UN reform on the agenda of the three most influential countries on the Security Council, said Jeffrey Sachs, director of Columbia University's Center for Sustainable Development. He described the talks between Donald Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin as a historic and “very positive” event.

The trilateral meeting was held on November 19, 2026, in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, as part of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum. The talks lasted more than an hour and were the first direct negotiations between the leaders of the three countries in this format.

In a joint declaration, the three countries stated that they would work to reform the UN, reduce nuclear risks and prevent the proliferation of nuclear weapons. The document also calls for increasing the production and supply of refined petroleum products, as well as a common position against the International Criminal Court expanding its jurisdiction in a manner that, according to the leaders, leads to abuses.

“This was a historic meeting of the three most powerful countries in the world. In essence, they agreed to resume arms control and reform the UN system,” Sachs said in an interview published by Singju Post. In his words, the statement that the three powers would work together on these issues was “extremely encouraging.”

No concrete plan for changes to the UN

Despite Sachs's assessment, the agreements remain at the level of a general intention. The Associated Press notes that the declaration does not specify what kind of UN reform is envisaged or within what timeframe it should be implemented. The document also contains no concrete decisions on the wars in Ukraine and Iran.

According to Sachs, US participation is particularly important because Washington is signing a joint text on UN reform together with Moscow and Beijing. He noted that the organization needs broader representation on the Security Council, including for Africa, Latin America and India, but warned that the changes would not be achieved solely through meetings and working groups in New York.

US President Donald Trump said before the meeting that the three countries were in a unique position to discuss reducing nuclear arsenals and the risk of their use. Putin described the United States, China and Russia as countries with a shared responsibility for international peace, while Xi called the talks positive, constructive and productive.

The next test could be the G20 meeting

Sachs said that the declaration itself would not change the international order, but could legitimize direct dialogue among the major powers and open the way to discussions on nuclear weapons and the role of the UN. As a possible next step, he pointed to the G20 meeting in Florida in December, where, he said, India should also be brought into the dialogue.

Sources: apnews.com, world-news-monitor.de, singjupost.com