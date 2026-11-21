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Krasimir Karakachanov proposed restoring compulsory military service and introducing restrictions for people who have not completed it. According to him, they should not be allowed to stand for election as MPs or hold the positions of minister and regional governor.

“I think it is high time compulsory military service was restored and that people who have not completed it should not be allowed to stand for election as MPs or become ministers or regional governors,” said the former defence minister and leader of VMRO on the programme “Ofensiva s Lyubo Ognyanov” on NOVA NEWS.

Distinction Between Territorial and International Waters

Karakachanov said that Bulgaria should destroy drones that enter the country’s airspace or its territorial waters. He distinguished between the 12-nautical-mile zone, which is part of the country’s territory, and the exclusive economic zone, where incidents involving merchant ships have also been reported.

“If a drone enters Bulgarian territory, whether by air or into Bulgarian territorial waters—that is, this 12-nautical-mile zone—I would order them to be destroyed. But not in international waters,” Karakachanov said.

He stressed that, in his view, the response should be the same regardless of the drone’s origin. “In such a zone, regardless of whether the drones are Russian or Ukrainian, I would order them to be shot down,” the VMRO leader said.

Call for Public Results of Investigations

Karakachanov called on Bulgarian institutions to publicly announce the results of investigations into attacks on merchant ships in the Black Sea. He said the origin of the drones used must be established and those responsible for each individual incident must be identified.

According to him, at least two of the drones for which video footage exists and wreckage has been found were probably not Russian. In his statement, he provided no evidence for this claim. At the same time, he said that some of the attacks on ships linked to Ukrainian exports and deliveries to Ukraine may have been carried out by Russia.

“We cannot guard the entire Black Sea; let’s not fool ourselves,” Karakachanov said, also pointing to the impact of the attacks on insurance premiums and the cost of maritime transport.

Comment on the Incidents in Poland

The former defence minister also commented on cases involving missiles and drones entering Polish airspace. According to him, one possible explanation is that the objects were diverted by electronic warfare systems, but he did not rule out the possibility that these actions were a test of NATO countries’ responses.

Karakachanov expressed reservations about calls for the immediate activation of Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty. He identified aerial reconnaissance as the most appropriate way to detect maritime drones at an early stage and said that a French aircraft had tracked the movement of such a device and the subsequent strike on a ship, without destroying it.

Sources: nova.bg