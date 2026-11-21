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The election of a new prosecutor general will be the first major test of the work of the new Supreme Judicial Council, said Supreme Court of Cassation judge and former member of the judicial body Kalin Kalpakchiev in an interview with NOVA NEWS. His comments came after the National Assembly elected 11 representatives to the SJC’s parliamentary quota with the required 160 votes, while the professional quota is nearing completion with the election of a representative of the investigators.

The parliamentary quota

According to Kalpakchiev, the parliamentary procedure was not perfect, but it placed the judiciary at an “entirely new stage.” He pointed to the participation of non-governmental organizations and external observers as a positive sign, saying that this had made the process more open and of higher quality.

The judge identified the lack of an analytical report by the Legal Affairs Committee following the candidates’ hearings as a weakness. In his words, this meant it was not made entirely clear why some nominations had been preferred over others. Nevertheless, the final result showed that the most problematic candidacies had been eliminated.

Kalpakchiev described as a serious breakthrough the fact that parliament had not elected a single prosecutor to the Prosecutors’ College. According to him, this creates an opportunity for the non-prosecutors on the body to exercise control over the prosecutor general, without the latter having a majority through the professional quota.

Which decisions will show the change

“The first thing the new SJC will have to do is announce the procedure for electing a prosecutor general,” said Kalin Kalpakchiev.

Speaking to NOVA NEWS, he also pointed to parliament’s election of the SJC Inspectorate and the upcoming election of the chair of the Supreme Administrative Court as decisions that will show whether there has been a real change in the judicial system.

According to him, the issue of political influence also remains crucial. Kalpakchiev said that there are still signs of undue and covert political influence over the prosecution service. In his view, political control is necessary in the democratic sense, since criminal policy is the responsibility of the executive and legislative branches of government.

The conversation also addressed whether names are already being discussed for the position of prosecutor general. Kalpakchiev said that no such discussions were taking place among magistrates, as such ideas usually originate outside the judiciary. He added that he knew prosecutors with strong professional and organizational qualities who could be nominated if the procedure were sufficiently open.

Justice Minister Nikolay Naydenov has publicly denied rumors that he could be a candidate for prosecutor general. According to Kalpakchiev, whether the calls for change will acquire real substance will depend on the way the new SJC organizes and conducts the procedure.

Sources: nova.bg