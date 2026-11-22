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After even Ukraine’s flawed democracy stopped the Russian tanks, what can we say about the large and deeply rooted European democracies?Photo: Mikhail Metzel/TASS/dpa/picture alliance

While she was British prime minister, Margaret Thatcher constantly repeated that, as a rule, democracies always win wars when they are attacked by dictatorships.

Today, this generalization is particularly relevant.

Déjà vu from 2021

For some time now, Vladimir Putin has been doing what he did in 2021: threatening Europe. He demands that all the eastern states up to Berlin be returned to him, otherwise there will be "consequences", "realities" and a "price".

The last time Putin said such things was a month or two before his army invaded Ukraine—after his categorical statements that he would not invade. In China this week, he was once again categorical that he would not invade Europe. Judging by the experience of 2021–2022, he may already be preparing such an invasion.

We know that dictators appear omnipotent and eternal—until the moment they are removed from power. Until the very last moment, however, they swagger before democratic countries, because all along they are convinced that if war breaks out, dictatorial states will prove stronger than democratic ones. But for a long time now, that simply has not been true.

The examples of India, Israel and Britain

Dictatorial Sparta defeated democratic, artistic, philosophical, musical and literary Athens in the Peloponnesian War. Later, however, Sparta itself was defeated and disappeared rather quickly from the map of the great Greek powers—forever. It did not even continue to exist through its thinkers, writers and artists, because it had none. They were all Athenians; they are the ones we remember and honor.

After separating from the British Empire, Pakistan has periodically gone to war against India. Pakistan is generally a military dictatorship—the new Sparta. India is the world’s largest democracy. The Pakistanis make the Spartans’ mistake every time: they consider Indians weak because life in a democracy is chaotic and noisy. Yet every time, the Indians, although "chaotic", manage to defend themselves.

Since 1948, all of Israel’s Arab neighbors have also periodically attacked it with their armies, together or separately. Israel, described as the only democratic country in the region, always wins. Britain, meanwhile, proved the truth of Thatcher’s aforementioned assertion as early as 1982, when it defeated Argentina’s military junta, which was removed from power immediately afterward.

Citizens of democracies protect their countries

A little more history. During the Second World War, the British were the most mobilized society of all those taking part in the war. They were far more mobilized than totalitarian Germany and the USSR, as well as authoritarian Japan. Practically the entire adult population was involved in the war effort. Almost all men were in some kind of uniform, and most of them were at the front, which stretched from France and Italy, through North Africa, the Near and Middle East—all the way to Burma and Singapore in the Far East.

Societies in democratic states mobilize very quickly and effectively in the event of a threat.Photo: Hannah McKay/REUTERS

The advantages of democratic countries and the reasons for their superiority over dictatorships are at least two:

First: their citizens govern themselves. The state is them. And they protect it when necessary, with a zeal that is foreign to the slave-like soldiers of dictators.

Second: When citizens govern themselves, they are far more organized than dictatorships. They do not wait for orders from the state apparatus, and when they receive them, they carry them out conscientiously. But they also organize themselves to a degree that is completely inaccessible to the slaves of dictators. Today’s Ukraine is a case in point. Ukrainian citizens themselves thwarted the capture of Kyiv in the first days of the war, when they pelted the invading Russian units with "Molotov" cocktails.

If Putin attacks Europe...

Citizens who organize themselves and govern themselves are also far more creative than the slaves of dictators. That is why today’s Ukrainian army is light-years ahead of the Russian army in terms of equipment and technology. Let me not remind you of the historical fact that during the Second World War it was the British and Americans—not the Germans, Japanese or Russians—who produced the atomic bomb.

However small Ukraine’s resources were in 2022, however corrupt it was, and however many flaws it had—it was democratic. That is why it has held out against the Russians for five years now, even though their resources appear at first glance to exceed Ukraine’s several times over.

And after even Ukraine’s flawed democracy stopped the Russian tanks, what can we say about the large and deeply rooted European democracies? If Putin attacks Europe, he will meet the fate of the Argentine generals of 1982.

This text expresses the author’s personal opinion and may not coincide with the positions of the Bulgarian editorial office or DW as a whole.

Source: www.dw.com