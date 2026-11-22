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Associate Professor Georgi Lozanov described as most troubling the transformation of the podcast hosted by Dachkov and Karbovski into “something like an official mouthpiece of the authorities.” In his words, this is one of the most dramatic departures from democratic standards, because the aim is to restrict the opposition’s voice.

The comment was made on the “Metronome” programme on FOCUS Radio, hosted by Tsonya Sabcheva. The discussion was prompted by the case involving Iva Mihaylova, in which the State Agency for National Security (SANS), two journalists and the politicians Ivaylo Mirchev and Bozhidar Bozhanov from “Democratic Bulgaria” are implicated.

The dispute over the opposition’s access to the media

According to Lozanov, Dachkov stated that opposition representatives should not be allowed on national media because they waste the audience’s time. The associate professor compared this position with a statement by Ivo Hristov that opposition parties are “no longer necessary.”

“Those in power will take full control themselves and will not tolerate criticism,” Lozanov commented, describing this logic as incompatible with the democratic model. In his words, such an open rejection of the opposition has not occurred in Bulgaria since the years of communism.

Warning of an official ideology

The next step, according to the associate professor, would be the emergence of an official ideology. Lozanov drew a parallel with Marxism-Leninism during the communist era and said that today this role is being played by Euroscepticism with a pro-Putin orientation.

“Official ideology serves this function – it divides opinions into right and wrong, and wrong opinions must disappear from the air,” Georgi Lozanov said.

He stressed that the very fact that the discussion is still taking place publicly shows that this process has not yet been completed. According to him, however, the conditions for such a development are already in place.

Paid-for journalism and propaganda

Lozanov said that commissioned journalism cannot be defined as journalism, since independence is one of its basic characteristics. If a given position is paid for or is the result of an assigned commission, he believes it constitutes propaganda.

The associate professor described as pro-Putin propaganda what he believes aims to restore the former Russian and Soviet sphere of influence. In his words, this is achieved by influencing public attitudes so that voters support political formations willing to make major compromises with regard to Vladimir Putin.

According to Lozanov, the ultimate goal is to create internal divisions in the European Union that would facilitate Russia’s victory in the war in Ukraine.

Sources: focus-news.net