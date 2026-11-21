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Yordan Terziyski, an MP from „We Continue the Change“, rejected claims of behind-the-scenes deals and a „new assembly“ in the election of the 11 members of the Supreme Judicial Council from the parliamentary quota. In an interview with NOVA NEWS, he said that his party had not held talks on the distribution of quotas.

„We have never held talks about quotas. What was important to us was the procedure, so that it would select qualified people who could truly carry out the reforms in the judicial system in the way they are needed,“ Terziyski said.

According to him, electing the SJC without the votes of GERB and the MRF had been a key campaign commitment of „We Continue the Change“. He pointed out that the requirement for 160 votes was intended to guarantee cross-party consensus after the nominations and hearings.

PP Remains in Opposition

Terziyski described „We Continue the Change“ as the main opposition to the government, but clarified that the formation could support decisions by the majority if it considered them good.

On the subject of possible constitutional amendments, he said that no specific talks had been held on reducing the majority required to elect the SJC to three-fifths or on restoring the president’s power to choose a caretaker prime minister on his own. According to him, the party would discuss these issues when specific texts were presented.

Criticism of the 2027 Budget

The main part of Terziyski’s criticism was directed at the financial framework for next year. He said that „We Continue the Change“ categorically opposed the 2027 Budget and warned that its parameters carried a risk of recession.

The MP pointed to the projected growth in consumption without a corresponding increase in incomes, higher taxes, the rise in public debt and the reduction of capital investment from 10 billion to 6 billion leva as problems.

„In the two budgets they have drawn up, they obviously do not want to or cannot produce a better budget, so clearly it cannot happen with this minister,“ Terziyski commented, referring to Finance Minister Galab Donev.

Despite its disagreement with the overall budget plan, „We Continue the Change“ will support the social package. According to Terziyski, it includes tax relief for working parents, vouchers and the second year of maternity leave. He pointed out that these measures were part of the party’s programme and had been rejected during discussions on the 2026 Budget.

Healthcare and Defence

Terziyski also criticised funding for healthcare. According to him, sufficient resources had once again not been allocated for young doctors, nurses and doctors without a specialty. He also noted that the law on tenders at private hospitals had still not been adopted.

Regarding the half-billion-leva increase in the defence budget, the MP said that anti-drone protection was a reasonable measure. However, according to him, the increase was not sufficiently transparently justified and did not provide for higher pay for military personnel, raising the question of funding for culture, education and healthcare.

Sources: nova.bg