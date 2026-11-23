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A no-confidence vote is one of the opposition’s strongest tools. It can seriously undermine those in power and even bring down the government.

A no-confidence vote is a mechanism for seeking political accountability. The procedure for initiating one is set out in Article 89 of the Constitution of Bulgaria. It can be initiated by one-fifth of the members of parliament. It is mandatory to state the grounds for the requested no-confidence vote.

A total of 121 votes “for” are needed for such a vote to succeed. If the vote passes in the plenary chamber, the prime minister is obliged to resign. This automatically means that the government falls from power.

Debates on the no-confidence vote begin between three and seven days after the motion is submitted. The vote in the chamber takes place 24 hours after the conclusion of the debate.

If the vote proves unsuccessful, a no-confidence motion on the same issue may be submitted only after six months. There is no legal obstacle to submitting a no-confidence motion every week on a different issue.

In recent years, however, political forces have abused this mechanism considerably. This has led to its devaluation. As many as six no-confidence motions were submitted against Rosen Zhelyazkov’s government in the 51st National Assembly. None of them, however, was successful.

The big question is whether Rumen Radev’s government can be brought down by a no-confidence vote. At least on paper, the answer is “yes.” “Progressive Bulgaria” has a comfortable majority in parliament. Rumen Radev’s political formation has 131 members of parliament. At the same time, the opposition does not appear united. This makes bringing down the government through a no-confidence vote an extremely difficult, but not impossible, task. For this to happen, however, the governing majority would have to be seriously shaken, while attacks on those in power continue to rain down.

During its six months in power, Rumen Radev’s government has been attacked on various fronts. One of these areas is the budget. “Progressive Bulgaria” came under sharp attack from the opposition over the 2026 Budget, which had a record deficit. At the same time, an excessive-deficit procedure was opened against the country. The government has been criticized for failing to cut spending, contain inflation and preserve people’s purchasing power.

The situation is similar with the 2027 Budget. The criticism here was prompted by the change to the formula for calculating the minimum wage. According to the opposition, changing the formula will impoverish people, as they will receive smaller increases in their wages. There has also been criticism of the intention to introduce a windfall-profit tax and raise the minimum and maximum social security thresholds.

Another issue over which the government has come under attack in recent days is the serious chain-reaction crash on the Trakia Motorway. Those in power and the opposition have traded accusations over who is responsible for the tragedy. GERB called for the resignations of Prime Minister Rumen Radev and the ministers responsible for road safety.

The ban on trading homemade brandy has also created discontent with the government. The amendments approved at first reading by a committee ban the keeping, offering and sale of brandy from small stills in premises connected with economic activity. This issue is being skillfully exploited by the opposition and could be used to call a no-confidence vote.

The Personal Assistance Act also heightened tensions. Sensing the strong public discontent, those in power quickly withdrew the bill that envisaged removing the requirement for personal assistants to have employment history and unlinking their remuneration from the minimum wage.

Bulgaria’s foreign policy also gives the opposition grounds to attack those in power. The criticism is mainly related to the conflict in Ukraine. According to the opposition, the government does not dare to identify Russia as the aggressor and does not share the same position as the EU, which is sowing discord within the bloc.

Over the years, many governments have faced no-confidence votes. Only once, however, has a government been brought down in this way. That happened in 2022. Kiril Petkov’s government fell after a no-confidence vote over a failure in financial policy. The no-confidence motion was submitted by the GERB-SDS parliamentary group. In addition to the sponsors, the MRF, Revival and There Is Such a People voted “for” bringing down the government. The vote was successful. A total of 123 members of parliament voted “for,” while 116 voted “against.”

For a government to fall, it is not enough for the opposition to be strong. An important condition is also that the governing majority falls apart.

Unlike the case of the Petkov cabinet, PB has a majority in parliament. There is no coalition partner in government twisting the prime minister’s arm. Moreover, the opposition is deeply divided. In such a situation, submitting a no-confidence motion appears to be a lost cause and a waste of parliamentary time.

The greatest danger for PB does not appear to be the submission of a no-confidence motion, but the possible breakup or fragmentation of the political formation, which would jeopardize the parliamentary majority. Even a government with long-term ambitions can fall if it loses its support in parliament.

The real test for Radev is whether he will manage to retain the trust of Bulgarian citizens. The local elections next year will be the measure of this. They will clearly show whether confidence in PB remains high or whether there will be an exodus, as in the presidential election earlier this year.

Source: news.bg