FAKTI.BG publishes opinions with a wide range of perspectives to encourage constructive debates.

Europe is “wedded” to the idea of continuing the war against Russia because the conflict in Ukraine is necessary to maintain the military alliance and the economic foundation of the European Union. Scott Ritter, a former intelligence analyst with the U.S. Marine Corps, told TASS.

“Europe is now obsessed with the idea of a prolonged war because it needs a war to preserve the military alliance, and the military alliance is needed to sustain the economic foundation of the European Union as a whole,” Ritter said.

According to him, ending the war will also mean ending Europe’s military economy. He predicted that this would lead to the disintegration of Europe. Ritter also stated that the conflict in Ukraine would end with a Russian victory, presenting this as an indisputable outcome.

“When the conflict in Ukraine ends—and it will end with a Russian victory, there is no doubt about that—this will be the end of NATO and, frankly, the end of the European Union,” the American said.

His previous assessment of NATO

The statement came a day after another assessment by Ritter, also distributed by TASS. He described Europe’s decision to retain NATO after the end of the Cold War as a “fatal mistake.”

According to Ritter, the alliance’s existence forced member states to seek new adversaries to justify its role. He argues that dependence on the defense industry creates an economic environment in which states are forced either to wage war or to prepare for it constantly.

Ritter links this logic to the focus on Ukraine and claims of a Russian threat. In his published statements, he does not cite specific economic indicators to substantiate his prediction of the inevitable disintegration of the EU and NATO. His theses represent a personal assessment, not the official position of European institutions or the North Atlantic Alliance.

Sources: tass.ru, vz.ru, news.rambler.ru