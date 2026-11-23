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The first trilateral meeting of the leaders of China, Russia and the United States in Shenzhen showed that Europe is losing influence and risks being left without a seat at the table where decisions about the new world order are being made. This is what POLITICO columnist Jamie Dettmer writes in an analysis published after talks between Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.

The meeting took place on November 19 as part of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum. European representatives did not take part in the talks themselves, which Dettmer says is more than a matter of protocol. He describes the gathering as a symbol of Europe’s “rapidly waning influence” and warns that in the emerging multipolar world, major powers are increasingly acting without European participation.

A Meeting with Great Symbolism and Little Substance

The Associated Press described the talks as historic because they involved the leaders of three countries that are among the most influential nuclear powers. At the same time, the agency noted that the meeting offered few signs of significant political breakthroughs.

The three leaders adopted a declaration in which they pledged to work toward reforming the United Nations, engage in dialogue to reduce nuclear risks and prevent the misuse of the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court. The document, however, mentioned neither Russia’s war in Ukraine nor the United States’ war in Iran.

Dettmer compares the atmosphere with that of historic meetings such as the conferences in Tehran and Yalta, but draws an important distinction: in Shenzhen, Europe was not discussed as territory to be divided; it was simply absent from the main conversation.

Berlin Seeks a Place in the Negotiations

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz rejected the notion that Shenzhen was a new Yalta. “Europe was divided and parceled out in Yalta. We will not allow that to happen again,” he said, describing the meeting as an obvious photo opportunity.

After returning from China, Trump joined a meeting of European leaders and Ukrainian representatives in Berlin by phone. According to Axios, the U.S. administration wants Europe to participate directly in future negotiations with Russia to end the war and in discussions on a new European-Russian security agreement.

Putin also said that it was pointless to discuss European security issues without the participation of European countries. This position, however, does not change Dettmer’s main conclusion: the very fact that the leaders of China, Russia and the United States held a separate meeting without Europe shows a shift in the way diplomatic weight is being distributed.

For Europe, the next challenge is to turn its stated desire for participation into real influence over negotiations on Ukraine and European security. For now, Washington is talking about involving European countries, but the meeting in Shenzhen showed that key talks can begin without them.

Sources: politico.eu, apnews.com, axios.com