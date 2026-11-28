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"The history of Chechnya is an inseparable part of the history of Russia – at present, one cannot exist without the other. For 30 years, atrocities and killings took place in Chechnya, and little attention was paid to them. But when the violence also reached the territory of the rest of Russia in the form of terrorist attacks or „Kadyrovshchina", which is now referred to as „Chechen export", people began asking themselves – what exactly is this region?", writer Lana Estemirova, daughter of human rights activist Natalia Estemirova, says in an interview with DW.

DW: What should people know about Chechnya? Your book „Please, Live!” is dedicated to it and to your mother.

L. Estemirova: Interest in Chechnya was rekindled when Russia attacked Ukraine, because suddenly everyone began to realise that this had happened before. Chechnya had also had its own Mariupol, and many parallels became obvious. In my view, Chechnya is even closer to Russia than Ukraine, because it is currently part of Russia. For a long time, people turned a blind eye to this, and I have even met Russians who did not know that Chechnya was part of Russia – they thought it was an independent country. I had to explain to them that this was not the case.

"A local prince with whom the Kremlin has reached an agreement"

DW: And what, in your view, is Kadyrov’s role? And why do Chechens continue to tolerate him?

L. Estemirova: He is a kind of local prince with whom an agreement has been reached. The unemployment rate in Chechnya is very high, people are struggling and depend on minimal benefits. That is because the vast majority of the money allocated by Russia goes into the pockets of Kadyrov, his associates and his mother’s foundation.

It seems to me that most Chechens today live like hostages. And it is not true that there is no resistance – it exists, but is brutally suppressed. The point is that by now, many generations of Chechens know what awaits you if you resist – not only you, but your entire family as well. It seems unfair to expect resistance from people who have lived through two wars and are still experiencing horrors every day – they cannot attack Kadyrov’s residence with pitchforks. For his part, he skilfully exploits local traditions and local fears based on the principle of collective responsibility. That is, the entire family or the entire clan is held responsible for one person’s transgressions. And because the family is the greatest value in Chechnya, they manipulate people in this way very skilfully.

DW: Kadyrov makes great efforts to present himself as Russia’s leading Muslim, but that is merely an image, isn’t it?

L. Estemirova: Yes, I will not go into details about his private life, but his interest in women, cars, luxury goods, private zoos and so on is well known. How can you consider yourself a true Muslim if you live in a completely immoral way and do not adhere to the principles of the true faith?

Even the Islamisation campaign he launched when he came to power in 2008 is a version of Islam convenient for Russia. Beards must be a certain length, and women must wear hijabs or headscarves. But if her chin is covered, she goes to prison. This is complete absurdity, because everything changes depending on Kadyrov’s mood. He recently said that women were too covered up and men were wearing beards that were too long – in other words, the interpretation of Islam depends entirely on his mood and on the moods in the Kremlin.

Kadyrov receives his guidance from the Kremlin and Putin – fulfil the conditions and your pockets will never be empty. The entire aesthetic, that is, exactly how he carries out the assignment, is his own affair.

"Kadyrov will not decide who the next leader of Chechnya will be"

DW: And if Ramzan Kadyrov were to leave tomorrow, would his son Adam take over as the head of Chechnya?

L. Estemirova: It is unlikely that a young man who is not yet 20 would become the head of Chechnya. I believe Kadyrov is aware of that too. I simply do not think he will decide who the next Chechen leader will be – the decision will be made in the Kremlin, just as decisions have been made up to now.

I believe that as long as Putin is in power, everything that happens in Chechnya will, in one form or another, be a continuation of „Kadyrovshchina". It may be in a different format, but its function will be the same. Because Kadyrov is just a cog in the machine. I know that it is fashionable at the moment to regard him as Putin’s rival, but he is a cog – a more interesting, more conspicuous one compared with the others, but still a cog. And they will find some other suitable cog and replace him.

Source: www.dw.com