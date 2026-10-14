What rights does Bulgaria have in the economic zone in the Black Sea

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The Bulgarian exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea is a maritime space in which the country has special rights over natural resources and certain activities. It is not part of the territory of Bulgaria in the same way as land and the territorial sea, but the state exercises sovereign rights and jurisdiction within the limits defined by international law and Bulgarian law.

According to the Law on Maritime Spaces, Inland Waterways and Ports, the exclusive economic zone extends up to 200 nautical miles from the baselines. However, there is not enough space in the Black Sea for each state to use the full 200 miles. Therefore, the actual borders are determined by agreements with neighboring and opposite states. The Bulgarian zone is estimated at about 29,052 square kilometers.

Not a territory, but a zone with a special regime

The main difference between the territorial sea and the exclusive economic zone is the scope of state authority. The territorial sea is 12 nautical miles wide and is part of the country's territory. In it, Bulgaria exercises sovereignty, subject to international rules for innocent passage.

In the exclusive economic zone, Bulgaria does not have general sovereignty over any action of foreign ships. The law explicitly provides: „In the exclusive economic zone, all states enjoy freedom of navigation, aviation, laying of cables and pipelines“. This means that commercial, military and other ships can pass through the zone without this in itself requiring permission from Bulgaria.

What Bulgaria can do

Bulgaria has exclusive rights to explore, develop, use, protect and manage the biological, mineral and energy resources in the zone. This includes fish resources, deposits in the seabed and its subsoil, as well as the possibilities for producing energy from water, currents and wind.

The state may permit or refuse the construction of artificial islands, platforms, installations and other facilities. It also has jurisdiction over marine scientific research and the protection of the marine environment. Concessions for exploration and exploitation of resources are granted in accordance with the Concessions Act or the Subsoil Resources Act.

Scientific research in the Bulgarian exclusive economic zone is carried out with a permit from the Council of Ministers. Applicants must submit information on the objectives, location, methods and means of the research. A permit may be refused if the activity is related to drilling, explosives, construction of facilities or direct exploration of natural resources.

What are Bulgaria's obligations

The rights to resources are linked to an obligation to protect them. Bulgaria must prevent pollution, implement international standards and take measures in the event of accidents, spills and other incidents that may affect the sea or the coast.

If there is evidence that a foreign non-military vessel has violated Bulgarian rights or rules for the protection of the marine environment, the competent authorities may request information, conduct an inspection, take samples and detain the vessel for liability. If a violation is established, the flag state is notified, and if there is evidence of a crime - the prosecutor's office.

What applies to fishing and shipping

A foreign vessel may not carry out industrial fishing in the Bulgarian zone without an agreement between Bulgaria and the flag state. During transit, the fishing vessel must not keep its equipment in working position.

The rules for the use of space are combined with the Maritime Spatial Plan of Bulgaria for 2021-2035, approved by the Council of Ministers on May 23, 2023. It provides for zones for shipping, fishing, aquaculture, scientific research, protected areas, underwater infrastructure and energy facilities. The plan organizes the activities, but does not define or change the maritime borders of the country.

Sources: bta.bg