Albert Popov crashed out in the first run in Wengen

The best Bulgarian alpine skier Albert Popov crashed out in the first run of the World Cup slalom in Wengen, Switzerland, BTA reports. The Bulgarian was among a total of 16 competitors who failed to reach the finish line of the first descent on the demanding Swiss course.

The fastest after the first run was Norwegian Atle Lee McGrath, who recorded a time of 52.89 seconds and is in an excellent position to defend his title in Wengen from last season.

The home team representative and reigning world champion Loik Meyjar came in second place, 0.40 seconds behind. Third place went to another Norwegian – Henrik Kristoffersen, who finished with the same time as Meyjar – 53.29 seconds.

McGrath has four wins and 19 podium finishes in World Cup events. Last year, he won silver in the slalom at the World Championships, trailing only Meyjar. The Norwegian is chasing his second win of the season after winning in Alta Badia in December.

The second run of the slalom in Wengen is scheduled for 14:00 Bulgarian time.