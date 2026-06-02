Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish has revealed in a social media post that he is undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with cancer. The 75-year-old Scot has admitted he wanted to keep it all a secret but accidentally gave himself away with another “unintentional post”.

"As my unintentional social media post shows, I am currently undergoing cancer treatment. Unlike the way I use my mobile phone, my treatment is going well. Ideally, this would have remained private, because that is how it should be, but my useless technological skills have failed me. Obviously, I did not want to make this matter public, so I would appreciate it if my family's privacy and mine personally could be respected. "As always, thank you to the wonderful medical staff who showed incredible care and discretion, not just to me but to so many, many others. They are a true credit to their profession," wrote Sir Quinney, 75.

The club immediately responded and sent their support and love to everyone at Liverpool.

Dalglish is widely regarded as one of Liverpool, Celtic and Scotland's greatest figures. The striker won four league titles with Celtic before adding another six with the Merseysiders, as well as three European Cups in the 1970s and 1980s. As a manager, he led the "Reds" to three more league titles before guiding Blackburn to their only Premier League title. He then managed Newcastle, Celtic and finally Liverpool again. His path to managerial office came in tragic circumstances. Following the 1985 Hazell Stadium disaster, Liverpool manager Joe Fagan resigned. Aged just 34, Dalglish was appointed the club's first player-manager and in 1985–86 he led them to a memorable double, even scoring the decisive goal against Chelsea to secure the title. Liverpool were relentless under his leadership, winning trophy after trophy. In total, he won 35 honours as a player and 14 as a manager.