Real Madrid close to signing Ibrahima Konate

French central defender Ibrahima Konate is extremely close to joining Spanish giants Real Madrid. The 27-year-old defender is currently a free agent after officially leaving Liverpool.

According to the authoritative Spanish publication "AS", the Madrid club is in the final stages of signing a four-year contract with the player. The agreement also includes an option to extend the contract for another additional season.

However, there is one important condition for the transfer to be finalized - the deal will only become a fact if current manager Florentino Perez wins the upcoming presidential elections of the "Royal Club".