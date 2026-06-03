Konate to receive €20m bonus when signing with Real Madrid

Central defender Ibrahima Konate will receive a €20m bonus when signing his contract with Real Madrid, Spanish media report.

The 27-year-old's salary at the royal club will be around €12m per year. This is a salary comparable to what Konate received in his last season at Liverpool. The French international is expected to sign a contract until 2030.

On May 31, Liverpool officially announced the termination of their cooperation with Konate. The defender has been part of the Merseysiders since the summer of 2021. During this period, the Frenchman took part in 183 matches in all competitions, in which he distinguished himself with 7 goals and 4 assists.



Barcelona, Bayern Munich and clubs from Saudi Arabia have also shown interest in Konate, but he chose the offer from Real Madrid.