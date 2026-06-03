Boyko Velichkov: A large part of the fans are behind Hristo Yanev

CSKA sports director Boyko Velichkov told NOVA that a large part of the team's fans are behind coach Hristo Yanev, and after returning to the "Bulgarian Army" stadium, the club will chase the title.

"With his work and the work of his staff, Hristo Yanev is the basis for the rise in results. His new contract is a logical continuation. I think that the majority of people were pointing to Hristo. There is a position of our organized supporters that weighs heavily at the moment. We need unity.

The old "Armiya" was also our home. However, I assume that now the effect will be radically different. With the almost perfection that our stadium offers, with the home factor that "Vasil Levski" we can hardly feel it. There is no way that the head of CSKA could not say that the goal is the championship title, and why not the Cup in parallel with it," said Velichkov.