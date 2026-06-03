Ludogorets part ways with Per-Matthias Högmo and his two assistants

The Ludogorets management has officially terminated its relationship with coach Per-Matthias Högmo, reports “Tema Sport“. This brings the Norwegian specialist's tenure at the helm of Razgrad to an end.



Along with Högmo, his assistants are also leaving the club - Mikael Stare and Kristofer Augustsson. It was Stare who led the team in the last matches of the season, after Högmo was absent due to personal reasons announced by the club.



The only member of the staff who remains in Razgrad is fitness specialist John Phillips. He joined the club at the beginning of the year and will continue his work with the first team.



After the final parting with the Norwegian coaching staff, the management's attention is now focused on choosing a new head coach. According to the information, the Razgrad team is holding talks with several foreign specialists, with the desire to determine Högmo's successor as soon as possible.



The new coach is expected to be selected by June 19, when the club has scheduled a special press conference. It is then that it may become clear who will take over the champions in the upcoming European qualifiers and the new season.



The parting with Högmo marks the beginning of another important change in Ludogorets, which is already actively working on the summer selection, after parting ways with players such as Pedro Naresi and Dinis Almeida, and talks continue about the future of several other key players.

Source: gazzetta.bg