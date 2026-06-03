Levski has arranged a Brazilian winger from Portugal

Levski has arranged the first new player for the summer selection, writes „Tema Sport“. This is the Brazilian Reinaldo. The 24-year-old winger will sign a three-season contract with the "Blues".

„Guerena“ had reached an agreement with the Portuguese elite Santa Clara for the player's transfer last week. Now they have also shaken hands with the player. Levski will pay 1.5 million euros for his rights. The signing of Reinaldo is expected to be officially announced within hours. Last season, the Brazilian played on loan at the second division club Chaves.



"The Blues" are also trying to arrange another player from this club - left back David Cuso. Levski's new owner Atanas Bostandzhiev has allocated 5 million euros for selection, and Reynaldo will not be the only one for whom a transfer fee will be paid this summer. Reynaldo also hinted at the upcoming transfer to Levski. The Brazilian followed the "blues" on social networks, which is a clear sign of his transfer to "Guerena".

The winger is a junior at Criciuma, then he moves to the reserve team of Atletico PR, then he plays for the first team. He also has matches for CS Alagoano, Guarani and Alverca. In the last two teams, like in Chaves, Reynaldo plays on loan from Santa Clara. For this team, Reynaldo has recorded only 9 minutes in 1 match.



As for Cuso, the 22-year-old Angolan has also caught the eye of the Turkish Samsunspor. In the "blues" plans there are also Moussa Sumano from NAC Breda, Ivan Basic from Astana, Hussem Tka from Esperance and Lucas Ventura from Apoel (Beer Sheva), as well as Bojan Milosavljevic, Sevi Idriz, Joel Zvarts from Lokomotiv (Plovdiv) and the former Ludogorets player Pedro Naresi.