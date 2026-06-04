Per-Matthias Högmo's assistant at Ludogorets - Mikael Stare, rejected the claims that the Scandinavian specialists left the club from Razgrad.

"We did not leave Ludogorets. There is nothing new to say, we did not leave. Only the media is speculating", Stare told "Fotbollskanalen".

The specialist also denies that there were any talks between the parties about ending the relationship.

"I led the team in the last matches, together with Kristofer", he added.

Ludogorets finished in third place and won the play-off for the last Euro quota, which gives the right to participate in the Conference League.