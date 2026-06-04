Manchester City suffered a disappointment in their first attempt to secure the services of one of Nottingham Forest's big stars - Elliot Anderson.

The champions launched an offensive to strengthen their midfield, but quickly faced the firm position of the "Garibaldians", who have no intention of easily parting with their most valuable assets. According to the authoritative publication The Athletic, City will have to seriously dig into their pockets if they want to make the transfer happen:

Forest have no intention of selling one of their key players cheaply and are demanding a sum before considering any negotiations. The club are under no pressure to sell and maintain that parting ways with Anderson would be difficult as he is seen as a central figure in Nottingham's long-term plans.

City's chiefs highly value the 23-year-old's qualities and energy and believe he will fit into the team's demanding tactical system, but they will now have to decide whether to make an improved offer for his signature.

Elliott Anderson's development has also earned him inclusion in Thomas Tuchel's England squad for the upcoming World Cup.

The loud promise of challenger Enrique Riquelme has turned into an international scandal after the player's family and the management of the “citizens“ categorically denied that there were any negotiations.