Manchester United have officially secured the presence of one of their most experienced and respected footballers for another campaign.

The club has announced the extension of the contract of veteran Tom Heaton, who will continue to play a key role in the atmosphere and development of his younger colleagues at "Old Trafford". Here are the official statements from the goalkeeper and the operational management of the "Red Devils":

This will be the 21st season in professional football for the 40-year-old goalkeeper. He started in the "Red Devils" academy, and in 2021 he returned to the club. Although he has only played three games since then, the club recognise his leadership role in the dressing room and the great help he has given to Senne Lammens in the Belgian goalkeeper's very good first season at Old Trafford.

"It is a huge honour to continue to represent Manchester United. You can feel the determination and ambition from everyone at the club to continue to fight for success. I am really excited to play my part in moving forward and helping the team to challenge for the biggest honours," said Heaton.

Director of football Jason Wilcox added: "We are delighted that Tom is continuing for another year. Everyone is well aware of the importance of his leadership and professionalism within the team. Tom has played a key role in supporting Senne Lammens in his first season in the Premier League. His constant dedication and mentality have set a fantastic standard for our goalkeepers".

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