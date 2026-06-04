Official: Antonio Conte leaves Napoli

Antonio Conte has officially left Napoli after reaching an agreement with the Serie A club to terminate his contract.

The former Inter, Chelsea and Tottenham head coach had one year left on his contract with the Italian club but was released early, reports DPA.

Conte led the Napoli team to their fourth Serie A title a year ago, but despite winning the Italian Super Cup in December, Napoli finished second in the standings last season, 11 points behind champions Inter.

“Napoli announces that an agreement has been reached with Antonio Conte and his team to part ways before the end of their contracts,“ the club said in a statement.

“We would like to thank the "We congratulate the coach and his team for their excellent work. We wish them all the best for the future and the next challenges they will face in their careers," Napoli added.

The 56-year-old Conte has been linked with a return to the Italian national team, which he managed between 2014 and 2016, after Gennaro Gattuso left the post.

Napoli are close to appointing sacked Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri.