Bozhidar Chorbadzhiyski under investigation for tax fraud in Poland

Bulgarian defender Bozhidar Chorbadzhiyski is under investigation in Poland. It concerns alleged tax fraud and the use of fictitious VAT invoices.

The 30-year-old footballer of the Romanian Hermannstadt is a suspect in a criminal investigation led by the Polish authorities. In the scheme, footballers used invoices determined by the prosecutor's office to be false in order to reduce their tax liabilities.

The Regional Prosecutor's Office in Gdansk has issued a European Investigation Order, requesting that the Romanian authorities bring the allegations to the attention of the Bulgarian international and question him.

The case was registered in the Sibiu court on May 25, 2026. Initially, a deadline was set for June 8, but it was subsequently postponed to May 27 for a faster examination of the case.

The Sibiu court did not examine the substance of the evidence or allegations against Chorbadzhiyski, but only assessed the jurisdiction to execute the European Investigation Order. Ultimately, the case was sent to DIICOT - the Romanian Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism.

Polish prosecutors claim that 68 football players have been identified who used similar invoices, which were determined to be false. Among them is Chorbadzhiyski.

The investigation is related to the activities of an alleged organized group, which, according to local authorities, issued invoices with VAT to football players. The amount mentioned in the documents is about 3.57 million euros.

Bozhidar Chorbadzhiyski himself has three years of experience in Polish football - between October 2020 and July 2023, when he played for Stal Mielec and Vidzew Lodz. After that, the Bulgarian defender played for the Hungarian Diosgyor, and later returned to Bulgaria for a short time with the Botev Vratsa team. In December 2025, Chorbadzhiyski signed with the Romanian Hermannstadt.

In Romania, he has already played for FKSB, where he was loaned by CSKA in the 2019/20 season. Then he recorded four matches for the Bucharest giants. Otherwise, Bozhidar Chorbadzhiyski is a former captain of the "army" and brother of the youth national team player Georgi Chorbadzhiyski. He has 11 matches for the Bulgarian national team.