Alexander Dimitrov before the friendly match with Moldova: Victory is mandatory

Bulgaria will try to win tomorrow's friendly match with Moldova, which turns out to be the last test for the “lions“ before the start of the UEFA Nations League in the fall.

And this is a mandatory goal, because the defeat by Montenegro on June 1 interrupted a small, but positive series



The coach of the Bulgarian national team, Alexander Dimitrov, at the press conference in Chisinau today before tomorrow's match outlined some tactical tasks that he will set.



The match is at 8:30 p.m. at the “Zimbru“ stadium in Chisinau tomorrow, June 5.



“It is a pleasure for me to return to Moldova. 6 years ago I was with the youth team here and we came out with a positive result – we won 2:0. That is the goal to win tomorrow“, Dimitrov began.



After the elimination of Nikola Iliev, who was injured in the match with Montenegro, Teodor Ivanov will most likely not be used either. The young central defender will almost certainly not play, but tomorrow they will still do a test to determine his condition.



Then he was asked if there could be a hint of underestimation, since Moldova has not won for a year and a half.



„There is an ancient proverb that says: „It will not always be like this“. And I am sure that this also applies to the Moldovan team. And I hope that tomorrow will not be their first against us“.



„After three consecutive victories came the match with Montenegro. The analysis is always more objective a day later. And we analyzed the reasons – we made as many as 9 shots from the opponent's penalty area. We failed to hit the net. The negative is that we cannot finish our efforts. The most difficult thing is to go out into the penalty area and shoot from there“.



“We also saw in detail the running activity, especially in zones 4 and 5, we were also giving way there. We presented this to the players, I hope we can improve the running work. Yes, we know that we are at the end of the season. I want to thank the players for their input. Their behavior in the second half against Montenegro shows that they accept responsibility and are not thinking about their vacation, which they also need“.



Then he spoke about the changes in the lineup and tactics tomorrow. “We will have changes in the defensive game plan because of the attack that the hosts are building. They control the ball in a diamond attack. We will adapt to this, we cannot experiment. Situations require changes. We want to build a core - a goalkeeper, a pair of central defenders, midfielders, a striker, who we should not change every match. But this is not happening for objective reasons, which makes it difficult to build the team's image. But it is not happening because we constantly have injured, sick and missing players,” said Alexander Dimitrov in Chisinau.