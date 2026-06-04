CSKA does not give up on attracting Chochev

CSKA has not given up on negotiations to attract Ivaylo Chochev in the coming days, "Tema Sport" has learned. "The Army" are also interested in his former teammate Dinish Almeida, who is also expected to wear the red shirt.

The former Palermo player is still at the top of CSKA's selection list and Borisova Gradina will make great efforts to secure his signature. A serious obstacle is that Chochev renewed his contract with Ludogorets in November, which puts the team from Razgrad in a strong position in the negotiations. However, the Reds are confident that if the player wishes to transfer, the two sides can reach an agreement.

The CSKA sports and technical management sees in Chochev not only an excellent addition to the midfield, but also a leader in the locker room who can take the team to the next level in its development. The national team wears the red jersey in the period 2013-2014, and with his strong performances he attracted the attention of Palermo and played in Serie A. The midfielder was an option for the army in the summer of 2020. At that time, he was treating a serious injury that ended his stay in Italy. However, the red management did not trust him, and that's what CSKA 1948 did, and the Chavdar Etropole youth player showed his gratitude with an excellent performance, which led to a transfer to Ludogorets in February 2024.

CSKA has allocated a serious amount for summer selection and the army is ready to pay a transfer fee to attract Chochev. There will be a resolution in the coming days.