Sweden and Greece draw in friendly

Sweden and Greece drew 2-2 in a friendly played in the Swedish city of Solna.

Konstantinos Tsimikas gave the visitors the lead in the 10th minute. Arsenal striker Viktor Gökeres equalized in the 53rd minute, and Gustaf Nilsson made it 2-1 in the 69th minute after taking advantage of a pass from Taha Ali. Giorgos Masouras made it 2-2 in the 5th minute of added time.

Slovenia and Cyprus drew 1-1 in the friendly held in the Slovenian capital Ljubljana.

The away team's striker Marinos Tsionis opened the scoring in the seventh minute, and Vanja Durkusic equalized for the hosts in the 65th.

Northern Ireland defeated Guinea 1-0 in a friendly match played in Cadiz. Tom Acheson scored the only goal in the ninth minute. However, in the 72nd minute, he left his team with a man less, as he received a direct red card for a rough foul on Abdul Karim Traore.

In other matches, Andorra defeated Liechtenstein 2-0, and Iran prevailed with the same result over Mali.