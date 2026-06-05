Reynaldo's teammate in Chaves David Couso is expected to be presented as a new Levski player today.

Technical details may delay this, but the deal will certainly be completed by the end of the week. The left-back will become the first Angolan to wear the jersey of the "blues" from Sofia, writes "Mach Telegraf".

The 22-year-old African, who is emerging as Maicon's main competitor at the start of the new season, grew up in Chaves' academy.

In some matches, Couso has also been used as a right winger. He also stood there during Chavez's last match of the season - an away game against Segunda Liga leaders Maritimo, who had secured early promotion.