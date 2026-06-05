The Lions will set their sights on the Moldova test

Bulgaria will face Moldova in a friendly match to be played at the "Zimbru" stadium in Chisinau. The match will start with the first referee signal from Tural Kurbanov from Azerbaijan at 8:00 PM.

Alexander Dimitrov's "Lions" will have their fourth match in 2026. They played two matches in Indonesia in March, where they won the FIFA Series tournament, defeating the Solomon Islands and the hosts. Four days ago, our team fell 0:1 against Montenegro at the "Hristo Botev" stadium in Plovdiv.

The match in Moldova will end the season for the national team, who will then have some time to rest before starting summer training with their club teams. Chisinau will be the last rehearsal for Dimitrov's tricolors before the start of the League of Nations in September. There, Bulgaria must compete with Iceland, Luxembourg and Estonia.

It is expected that there will be many changes in the Bulgarian team compared to the control of the "College", as the coach will try to give a chance to the maximum number of people. He is expected to rely on a 4-3-3 system. Many injured players did not participate in the June tests - Iliya Gruev, Kiril Despodov, Filip Krastev, Dimitar Mitov, Petko Hristov, Kristiyan Balov, Kristiyan Stoyanov and others. The injured Nikola Iliev did not board the plane to Sofia, and Teodor Ivanov from CSKA is unwell and watched yesterday's training of his colleagues from the sidelines.

Moldova is a team of our level in the League of Nations - the third, and in the fall the former Soviet republic will compete with Kazakhstan, Slovakia and the Faroe Islands. In 2026, the Moldovans have suffered two losses so far - to Lithuania and Cyprus. In the world qualifiers, the team recorded a draw with Estonia and seven losses, the biggest of which was 1:11 against Norway. In this match, Erling Haaland scored five goals.

Moldova - Bulgaria

Probable lineup: Dimitar Sheitanov, Martin Georgiev, Andrea Hristov, Rosen Bozhinov, Dimitar Velkovski, Andrian Kraev, Petko Panayotov, Borislav Tsonev, Marin Petkov, Vladimir Nikolov, Zdravko Dimitrov.

Referee: Tural Kurbanov (Azerbaijan)

Kickoff: 8:00 p.m.

Stadium: "Zimbru", Chisinau