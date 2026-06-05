Bulgarian goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov received a new contract offer from Aberdeen.

The 29-year-old footballer missed the June friendly matches of the national team due to injury - tonight the "lions" go out against Moldova in Chisinau, after four days ago they fell 0:1 against Montenegro in Plovdiv.

The youngster from Chavdar (Etropole) has been playing for the "dandita" since 2024, and is a key figure in the Scottish team. The 2025/2026 season was difficult for Aberdeen, as the "reds" finished in the middle of the second half of the table.

So far, the native goalkeeper's entire professional career has been developed on the Island - England and Scotland.